Kherson journalist reported suspicion of collaborative activities

08:07 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kherson journalist was charged in absentia with collaboration activities: as a correspondent for one of the radical anti-Ukrainian online publications, she promoted Russian propaganda narratives and justified Russia’s armed aggression.



This was reported by the press service of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office.



The prosecutor's office clarified that in order to manipulate the consciousness of the inhabitants of the temporarily occupied region, to discredit the actions of the authorities and statesmen of Ukraine, the suspect organized interviews with the self-proclaimed leaders of the occupation authorities and personally told representatives of the Russian media fake information, distorting the real state of things.



The sanction of Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which is charged with collaborating journalist, provides for imprisonment for a period of 10 to 12 years with a ban to hold certain positions or conduct certain activities for a period of 10 to 15 years with or without confiscation of property.



The investigation into the case is ongoing.