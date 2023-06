08:22 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, in addition to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, many armed attacks on the Kherson region have been recorded, according to the head of the Regional State Administration Alexander Prokudin. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out as many as 70 attacks, firing 353 shells from various weapons, including mortars, artillery, Grads, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks and aircraft," Prokudin said.

Kherson itself was fired upon by invaders 29 times. The enemy, as usual, sought to hit the residential areas of the region's settlements.