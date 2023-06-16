Kherson region and Kharkiv were subjected to air attacks and Russian missile strikes

15:49 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of two "arrivals" of guided bombs on a bakery in the city of Beryslav in the Kherson region, two men were slightly injured. The Kherson regional administration confirmed the incident and is providing assistance to the victims.



The enemy army also hit the city of Berislav with mortars, which led to damage and an injured resident. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene.



The Cossack of the Novokakhovskaya community also came under attack from enemy aircraft. Three guided air bombs hit a peaceful village, damaging residential buildings.



In Kharkov, the invaders attacked an industrial facility with S-300 missiles. Explosions thundered through the Industrial District of the city, causing destruction.



As a result of two hits from the rubble, a woman was saved, who, according to preliminary data, did not receive serious injuries, but will be examined by doctors. The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reported the incident.