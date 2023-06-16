Kherson flooded, Hydropark and oil harbor flooded

12:25 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Hydropark and Oil Harbor in Kherson are completely flooded. Evacuation and rescue of the population is a priority.



The Kherson city military administration promptly responds to the disaster and coordinates actions via Telegram.



The head of the MVA, Roman Mrochko, shared information about the ongoing evacuation from the Ostrov microdistrict. Hydropark and Oil harbor have already been flooded, and people with limited mobility and bedridden patients are being taken to hospitals.



According to the latest data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 742 people have already been evacuated in the Kherson region. There are about 80 settlements in the zone of potential flooding, most of them were occupiers.



The situation is aggravated by the arrival of water and erosion of roads, which makes it impossible to access some settlements.. Evacuation teams are actively looking for alternative ways to rescue people in need.