19:44 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (ROA), said that the Rashists attacked the Kharkiv region using the S-300 system.



Sinegubov published information about this in the Telegram channel.

"Today, June 2, at about 17:05, the Russian armed forces carried out a new missile attack on the territory of the Kharkiv region. The arrival of two missiles, presumably from the S-300 system, was recorded in the forest area of the Zmiev community of the Chuguev district," the report says.

According to the head of the regional administration, at the moment there is no information about the scale of destruction and the injured people.