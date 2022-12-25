Kharkiv region is completely de-energized

10:14 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In connection with the massive blow of the rashists in Ukraine, Kharkov is completely de-energized, the work of the subway is suspended.



This was reported by the press secretary of Kharkovoblenergo Marina Shevchenko and the press service of the Kharkov Metro.



Damaged critical infrastructure facilities in the Chuguevsky district of Kharkiv region, power outages are possible.



As the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, previously reported, there were hits on critical infrastructure facilities in the Chuguevsky district. As a result, power outages are possible.

"Preliminary - no casualties," he added..

On Friday, the occupiers delivered 3 blows to the critical infrastructure of the Kharkiv region.