Kharkiv and Zaporozhye were shelled by Russian troops

Russian troops attacked Kharkov on Saturday evening, January 7th. Explosions were heard in the city, said Oleg Sinegubova, head of the Kharkiv OVA.
Later it became known that the blow fell on the suburb of Kharkov - Merefe.
According to unverified information from social networks, the attacks were carried out by S-300 complexes from the Belgorod region.
Also on Saturday evening it became known about the explosions in Zaporozhye. City Council Secretary Anatoly Kurtev said that the Russian army carried out shelling of the outskirts of Zaporozhye.
He noted that the threat of repeated shelling remains, and urged citizens to stay in safe places.
Recall that over the past day in the Zaporozhye region, Russian troops fired at 16 settlements. There are destruction.
