Kharkiv and Zaporozhye were shelled by Russian troops

08:21 08 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian troops attacked Kharkov on Saturday evening, January 7th. Explosions were heard in the city, said Oleg Sinegubova, head of the Kharkiv OVA.

"Attention, residents of Kharkov and the region. Be in shelters. The invaders strike again," the official said.

Later it became known that the blow fell on the suburb of Kharkov - Merefe.

"Two "arrivals" of enemy missiles were recorded in Merefa. According to preliminary information, there is one victim. Rescuers are working on the spot," Sinegubov said.

According to unverified information from social networks, the attacks were carried out by S-300 complexes from the Belgorod region.

Also on Saturday evening it became known about the explosions in Zaporozhye. City Council Secretary Anatoly Kurtev said that the Russian army carried out shelling of the outskirts of Zaporozhye.

"The explosions that the whole city has recently heard are another proof that Russia is a country without honor and conscience. Despite the fact that the enemy allegedly announced a temporary ceasefire for Christmas, the Russians fired on the outskirts of Zaporozhye," he wrote in Telegram , adding that the details of the missile attack are being investigated.

He noted that the threat of repeated shelling remains, and urged citizens to stay in safe places.

Recall that over the past day in the Zaporozhye region, Russian troops fired at 16 settlements. There are destruction.