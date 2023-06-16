Russian hackers stole data from BBC, British Airways, Aer Lingus and issued an ultimatum

19:25 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A Russian-based cybercriminal group has issued an ultimatum to the victims of a hacker attack that has hit organizations around the world.



It is reported by the BBC.

The hacker group Clop has published messages on the dark web warning firms affected by the MOVEit hack to send them an email by June 14 to start negotiations or else the stolen data will be released.

Experts believe that this tactic is atypical and is indicative of the large amount of data that criminals own and which is difficult for them to manage.

“I believe they just have so much data that it’s hard for them to cover it all.. They are betting that you will contact them yourself,” says SOS Intelligence CEO Amir Hadjipasic.

Cybersecurity experts have previously speculated that the Clop group may be responsible for the hack, which was first announced last week.



The attackers found a way to break a piece of popular business software called MOVEit and then were able to use that access to break into the databases of potentially hundreds of other companies.



Data has been confirmed stolen from eight UK companies using MOVEit and providing payroll services. Among the stolen data are home addresses, national insurance numbers and, in some cases, bank details.. Among the companies whose data was stolen are the BBC, British Airways, Aer Lingus and Boots.



More than 100,000 company employees have reported that payroll data may have been hacked. At the same time, employers are urged not to pay if hackers demand a ransom for non-dissemination of data.



Cybersecurity experts have long been monitoring the activities of the Clop group, which is believed to be based in the Russian Federation because it operates predominantly in Russian-language forums.



