A citizen of Ukraine who served in the Russian army was convicted of high treason

15:40 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A citizen of Ukraine who served in the Russian army was sentenced to 12 years in prison for high treason in Volyn.



This was reported by the press service of the SBU and the Volyn prosecutor's office.



By a court decision, Anatoly Zherebtsov, a citizen of Ukraine (born 1991), originally from the Chernivtsi region, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for high treason. The man left for permanent residence in the Russian Federation in 2009 and received a Russian passport.



In 2013, he was called up for service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and in 2016 he signed a multi-year contract with the enemy army and was included in the 20th separate motorized rifle brigade in the city of Volgograd.



According to the information provided, this military unit actively participated in the hostilities against the ATO forces in eastern Ukraine.



After the end of the contract and the start of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the traitor decided to return to Ukraine, hiding behind a Ukrainian passport. However, SBU counterintelligence officers detained him in May 2022 on the territory of the Volyn region.



Based on the results of the investigation and on the basis of the evidence collected, the court found Zherebtsov guilty of high treason and sentenced him to 12 years in prison.. This decision was announced by the press services of the SBU and the Volyn prosecutor's office.