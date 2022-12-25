Banksy graffiti cut off the wall in Gostomel: details

18:16 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Gostomel, graffiti by British street artist Banksy was cut from the wall of a house on December 2. We are talking about the image of a woman in a gas mask with a fire extinguisher. This graffiti was on Proskurovskaya street, 2.



The police of the Kyiv region said that the attackers did not have time to pick up Banksy's work. Local residents called law enforcement officers who detained eight people (residents of Kyiv and Cherkasy) and took them to the police station. Criminal proceedings were opened against them under the article “damage to property”.



According to one of the initiators of the dismantling, the graffiti was planned to be sold at auction. And transfer all funds to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, their versions are different, the press service of the police said.



Banksy's work is intact and remains at the police station as evidence.



Oleksiy Kuleba, chairman of the Kyiv OVA, noted that, together with the Gostomel village council and representatives of the Ministry of Culture, they are consulting on the storage of graffiti.