GPSU detained a priest with Russian connections

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine informs about the detention of a priest of the former Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in the Kyiv region.
This information was distributed by the State Border Guard Service via Telegram.
This information was distributed by the State Border Guard Service via Telegram.
The State Border Guard Service also published a photograph of a man in civilian clothes, as well as images of a "letter of thanks" and a "breviary".
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments