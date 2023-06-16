GPSU detained a priest with Russian connections

12:23 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine informs about the detention of a priest of the former Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in the Kyiv region.



This information was distributed by the State Border Guard Service via Telegram.

"Once again, we encountered a fan of the 'Russian world', this time in sacred attire. A priest from the former UOC-MP was detained in the Kiev region. Russian numbers, literature of Russian origin, and a letter of thanks from the head of the Tver Metropolis were found in his mobile phone rf for 2023. We already have gratitude, and spiritually, the rector will receive his healing in the SBU!" the message reads.



The State Border Guard Service also published a photograph of a man in civilian clothes, as well as images of a "letter of thanks" and a "breviary".