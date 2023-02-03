Prepared terrorist attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region: the SBU exposed agents of the Russian Federation

16:09 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an ex-policeman and two ex-military men who were agents of the Russian Federation in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.



First of all, they tried to reveal the location of the secret bases of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the locations of engineering fortifications and training centers of Ukrainian troops.



To do this, the enemy henchmen constantly tried to expand their own network of informants, in particular, among the Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers.



In addition, in the event that occupational groups approach the Dnipropetrovsk region, FSB agents should provide them with support in the form of sabotage and terrorist attacks in the region.



According to investigators, the undercover group was led by a former employee of the local division of the disbanded police, who was recruited by the Russian special service long before the start of a full-scale invasion.



He came to the attention of the FSB because of pro-Kremlin views. The attacker was actually in the status of an enemy resident and was given the task of forming his own agent network for reconnaissance and explosive activities against Ukraine. For this, in his group, he

attracted two more local residents - former Ukrainian military personnel.

After February 24 last year, the enemy stepped up the activity of its residency in collecting intelligence information.



Data transmission was carried out through established closed electronic communication channels via text messages and graphic images.



In the event of the capture of the region, the Russian invaders promised their minions leading positions in the local occupation administrations.



Employees of the SBU gradually documented the facts of the criminal activities of enemy agents.



During searches in their places of residence, law enforcement officers found:

firearms with silencers;

combat grenades;

cartridges of various calibers;

means of communication of secret communication with representatives of the FSB.

As part of the criminal proceedings initiated by the SBU investigators under Art.. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the defendants were informed of suspicion of high treason, and the court chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention.



An investigation is currently underway to bring to justice all participants in the Russian intelligence network.