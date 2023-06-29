He was preparing a strike on the airfields of the Kirovograd region: the SBU detained a Russian agent

11:31 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The security service, in the course of a counter-sabotage operation in the Kirovograd region, detained an FSB agent involved in preparing new Russian air strikes on the aviation infrastructure in this region.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

This is the task the enemy henchman received from his Russian "curator" - a career officer of the 5th FSB service, located in the temporarily occupied Crimea.



To carry out the reconnaissance task, the Russian agent collected as much information as possible about the technical condition of Ukrainian airfields and the possible presence of combat aircraft and ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The attacker also tried to detect firing positions of the air defense system near Ukrainian aviation facilities.



In addition, the Russian intelligence service wanted to find out through its agent the total number of possible hits on the airfield infrastructure of the region.. It was established that the defendant received “transfers” in cryptocurrency from the FSB for “current expenses”. The total amount of funds received amounted to 10 thousand in hryvnia equivalent.



In the event that classified information was received, the occupiers planned to use it to carry out repeated air attacks on the infrastructure of the Defense Forces.



However, the Security Service worked ahead of the curve and caught the enemy henchman "red-handed" while he was filming the territory of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





A mobile phone was confiscated from the detainee, which he used to fix “necessary” targets and communicate with the FSB.

According to the investigation, a resident of Kropyvnytskyi, who was recruited by the Russian special services at the beginning of this year, was detained. He came to the attention of the FSB because of his anti-Ukrainian messages in one of the pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.



The traitor carried out further communication with the aggressor through the messenger. At the same time, before each start of the “correspondence”, he used a special “identification” code.