10:39 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a Russian spy who was preparing a new Russian air attack on the city of Vinnitsa.

This is the task that the enemy henchman received from the Russian special services in early June of this year.



To carry it out, the attacker daily bypassed the streets of the regional center and secretly recorded the places of basing and movement of the defense forces.. First of all, he tried to identify locations with the largest concentration of military equipment and heavy weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are preparing for a possible transfer to the front.



The Russian agent also reconnoitered the area around industrial facilities to determine the level of their protection and the presence of Ukrainian defenders there.. In addition, the defendant “prompted” to the invaders the “priority” of objects against which Russia was preparing an air strike using cruise or ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones.



However, the SBU officers acted ahead of the curve - they exposed the FSB agent in a timely manner, documented his criminal actions and detained him while performing a hostile task.



According to the investigation, the traitor is a 30-year-old resident of Vinnitsa, who supported the armed aggression of Russia. Because of his pro-Kremlin views, he came to the attention of the FSB, which remotely recruited him to carry out intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine.



According to the "instructions" of the Russian special service, the traitor was supposed to send them intelligence information in the form of electronic maps and photographs. During a search, a mobile phone was found on the detainee, which he used to carry out enemy missions. The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.