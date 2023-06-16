18:01 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar of the Kyiv Region satisfied the complaint of lawyers Ilya Kostin and Roman Titikal and deprived the ex-people's deputy and state traitor Viktor Medvedchuk of the right to engage in advocacy. The meeting took place on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.



Roman Titicalo said this in the commentary of the movement Honestly.



Lawyers Roman Titicalo and Ilya Kostin filed a complaint with the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar (KSC) of the Kyiv region against lawyer Viktor Medvedchuk, who is a defendant in the Register of state traitors of the Chest movement and is still in the Unified Register of Lawyers of Ukraine. Lawyers demanded to deprive the ex-people's deputy of the right to engage in advocacy in Ukraine.

"Based on the results of consideration of the complaint, the disciplinary chamber came to the conclusion that there were signs of a disciplinary offense in the actions of Viktor Medvedchuk's lawyer, and then that there were grounds for initiating a disciplinary case against him. In addition, at the verification stage, the arguments of the complainants about the violation by lawyer Medvedchuk of the measure of restraint chosen against him were not refuted," the report says.

Titicalo clarified that work to deprive Medvedchuk of such a right had been ongoing since 2016.

"Medvedchuk is no longer a lawyer! Historical justice has taken place. As soon as the disciplinary chamber of the KCSA of the Kiev region satisfied my complaint with Ilya Kostin and deprived Medvedchuk of the right to engage in advocacy," Roman Titikal's Facebook post reads.

According to Roman Titicala, during the consideration of the disciplinary complaint, Viktor Medvedchuk's lawyer Alexei Kalinnikov noted that both complainants have political views that are opposite to his own.. In particular, Ilya Kostin is a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Roman Titicalo is a deputy of the Kyiv Regional Council from the EU party.



Previously, Kalinnikov represented the interests of the former Prosecutor General and fugitive traitor Viktor Pshonka, as well as the interests of the Novy Mir printing house, which published several books by the fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych and paid him the largest writer's fee in the history of Ukraine - almost 16.5 million hryvnias.



Oleksiy Kalinnikov teaches at the School of Advocacy of the National School of the Advocacy of Ukraine (NAAU), which, in turn, has been headed by Medvedchuk's associate Lydia Izovitova for many years.



Victor Medvedchuk received a certificate of the right to engage in advocacy No. 1 dated March 25, 1994 by decision of the Kyiv city KCSA dated January 20, 1994. At the same time, on August 14, 2019, this right was stopped based on his application.