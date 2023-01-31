The mayor of Brovary was given a summons

15:08 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

During a meeting of the executive committee of the city council, on January 31, the mayor of Brovary, Igor Sapozhko, and other men present were handed summons to the military enlistment office.



This is reported by local publics on Facebook.



Mikhail Grigoryants, deputy head of the Brovarsky District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, handed summons to 9 men.



They must come to the military registration and enlistment office to clarify their credentials and undergo a medical examination.

"Our employees have already passed a medical examination. But again we were invited to reconcile military service records. Therefore, indeed, I will go to the military registration and enlistment office in order to verify certain records and again go through the relevant commissions, if necessary. We will do what the state needs today," Sapozhko said.



Mayor Brovaryov added that he had previously received a summons, went to the military registration and enlistment office and even passed a medical examination.



It is also reported that the elders of the villages of Knyazhichi and Trebukhov Artem Moroz and Andrei Tsakhlo received the summons.



They stated that they would go to the military medical commission to clarify the data and urge everyone who received the summons to follow their example.



In general, 98 more men from the Brovary UTO will receive subpoenas.