Chief Rabbi of Ukraine came under Russian shelling while saving people in Kherson

09:07 10 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On his Facebook page, Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Azman posted a video in which he spoke about the shelling that he came under in Kherson.

According to the rabbi, he helped to evacuate residents of settlements whose houses were flooded due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the Russians.

At this time, the Russians began shelling Kherson. Loud explosions are heard in the video released by the rabbi.

"I'm in Kherson, we were sailing for people - miraculously survived," said Moshe Asman.

As reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General, yesterday the Russian military shelled the regional center and settlements of the Kherson region. A man died due to targeted strikes by Russians during evacuation activities in the city. Two more people were injured.

In addition, in one of the villages, four local residents were injured due to shelling. Damaged civilian infrastructure.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson and Oleshkiv district prosecutor's offices, a pre-trial investigation was launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war.

Recall that on June 6, Russian invaders blew up a dam at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and flooded dozens of coastal settlements.