The chief engineer of the Zaporizhzhya NPP agreed to cooperate with the occupiers

17:23 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 1, the President of NNEGC "Energoatom" Petr Kotin signed an order to dismiss the Deputy Chief Engineer of the Zaporizhzhya NPP Yuriy Chernichuk, who also acted as the Chief Engineer of the plant. The management of the enterprise became aware that he began to cooperate with the occupation authorities.



This was reported by the press service of Energoatom.



The message says that the decision is connected with the presence of confirmed information about the collaboration and treacherous activities of Chernichuk in favor of the invaders.

"Instead of making every effort to liberate the plant as soon as possible, he decided to help the Russian occupiers legalize its criminal seizure and is now inciting other nuclear scientists to do so," Kotin said.

At the same time, by other orders, Kotin appointed Dmitry Verbitsky as the acting general director of the Zaporozhye NPP and Igor Murashov as the plant's chief engineer.

He added that the fake JSC "Operating Organization of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant" is spreading false information that allegedly thousands of Ukrainian nuclear scientists happily moved to Rosatom and are proud of it, because "new and bright prospects have opened up before them."

"It's a cynical lie. Like everything that Russia "feeds" ... rashists do not care about the nuclear and radiation safety of Europe's largest nuclear power plant and its future fate. And on your (ZNPP workers, - ed.) fates - as well. Whereas Energoatom continues to support all ZNPP personnel with a pro-Ukrainian position. All payments and social benefits will be provided in full, even if the rashists will not allow you to work," Kotin said.

The President of Energoatom thanked the ZNPP workers who continue to work despite the difficult situation around the plant and urged them not to sign any contracts with the Russian occupiers.



The day before it became known that the occupiers appointed Chernichuk as the "general director" of the Zaporizhzhya NPP.