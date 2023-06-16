Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the attack on Kyiv: 11 Iskanders were neutralized

The Ukrainian military successfully neutralized all 11 Iskander missiles launched by the Russian invaders in the direction of the Kyiv region.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, announced this on Monday, May 29.
He noted that this is the second enemy missile attack in the last 24 hours..
