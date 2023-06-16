Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the attack on Kyiv: 11 Iskanders were neutralized

14:53 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian military successfully neutralized all 11 Iskander missiles launched by the Russian invaders in the direction of the Kyiv region.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, announced this on Monday, May 29.

He noted that this is the second enemy missile attack in the last 24 hours..
 
"At about 11:30, the enemy launched an attack on the Kiev region, using ballistic and cruise missiles based on Iskander ground systems. A total of 11 missiles were fired: Iskander-M and Iskander-K from the north. Thanks to the efforts and effectiveness air defense, all targets were destroyed," Zaluzhny said.