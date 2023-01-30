The head of the Donetsk OVA reported the number of deaths per day in the region

10:50 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, one person was killed and at least one more was injured due to Russian shelling of the Donetsk region.



This was announced by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko.



According to him, a resident of Krasnogorovka died.



As the head of the UVA noted, as of the morning of January 30, in the Donetsk region, the invaders killed at least 1,335 and wounded at least 2,930 civilians.



These figures are not final, since it is not yet possible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.