The death of a family and injuries of children: the invaders fired at the Donetsk region

11:05 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian invaders claimed the lives of a 4-year-old child, his father and grandfather, and four more children were seriously injured in the Donetsk region.



The office of the Prosecutor General, the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Pavel Kirilenko and the Selidov city military administration reported a bitter incident. The result of the shelling carried out by the invaders was the death of an entire family and the injury of four children.



On June 7, at around 19:45, residential areas of the city of Ukrainsk, Donetsk region, were likely to be shelled. As a result of this attack, the grandfather, his son and 4-year-old grandson, representing the whole family, were killed.



Two more girls and two boys, aged 3 to 13, received mine-explosive injuries and other serious body injuries.. A 27-year-old man, who was injured, received medical assistance at the scene. The exact number of victims is being established.



Law enforcement agencies are conducting a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code).



Pavel Kirilenko also said that only on June 7, the Russian military killed three residents of the Donetsk region, and another 7 people were injured in different parts of the region. It is not yet possible to accurately determine the number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.



As a result of this attack, 2 private houses and 14 multi-storey buildings were damaged.