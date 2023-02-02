State Bureau of Investigation detained entrepreneurs who sold eggs to the military for 17 hryvnias

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained entrepreneurs who sold eggs to the military for 17 hryvnias.
This was reported by the press service of the GBR.
We are talking about a large-scale investigation into providing the military with all the necessary food.
According to the bureau, the attackers believed that they did not leave any traces of the crime, since it is difficult to document the consumed products.
However, the State Bureau of Investigation managed to detain a group of 5 people, which included representatives of supplying enterprises and the military, responsible for providing one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also detained was a serviceman who kept the "black bookkeeping" of the fraudsters.
The amount of damage to the state from the activities of this group currently reaches more than UAH 4.6 million. "Saved"
the funds transferred by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to the accounts of a business entity were divided between the participants of the scheme.
During the searches, rough accounting, records, illegal weapons, ammunition, explosive devices, more than a million hryvnias in cash were seized.
The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment up to 12 years. Procedural guidance is provided by the Office of the Attorney General.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments