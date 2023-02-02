State Bureau of Investigation detained entrepreneurs who sold eggs to the military for 17 hryvnias

15:09 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained entrepreneurs who sold eggs to the military for 17 hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of the GBR.

"Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, in the course of a joint special operation with the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed and detained a criminal group that embezzled funds allocated for the food of the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, " the report says.

We are talking about a large-scale investigation into providing the military with all the necessary food.

"One of these episodes is the activities of companies that, among other things, supplied eggs at inflated prices for the Ministry of Defense. Other schemes were also invented by scammers - false data were entered into financial and economic documents on the receipt by the military unit of products at their warehouse, when in fact nothing was delivered. Then the "virtual" products were "written off" - it seems that they were used by soldiers," the SBI noted.

According to the bureau, the attackers believed that they did not leave any traces of the crime, since it is difficult to document the consumed products.



However, the State Bureau of Investigation managed to detain a group of 5 people, which included representatives of supplying enterprises and the military, responsible for providing one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also detained was a serviceman who kept the "black bookkeeping" of the fraudsters.



The amount of damage to the state from the activities of this group currently reaches more than UAH 4.6 million. "Saved"

the funds transferred by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to the accounts of a business entity were divided between the participants of the scheme.

During the searches, rough accounting, records, illegal weapons, ammunition, explosive devices, more than a million hryvnias in cash were seized.

“Currently, the detainees are preparing reports of suspicion and a petition for choosing measures in the form of detention. Preliminary qualification of a criminal offense - h. 5 st. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Assignment or embezzlement of someone else's property that was entrusted to a person or was under his control, on an especially large scale)," the State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment up to 12 years. Procedural guidance is provided by the Office of the Attorney General.