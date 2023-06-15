State Bureau of Investigation exposed the scheme of military service evasion in the Kyiv region

13:00 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) published information about the exposure of an official of the territorial recruitment and social support center in the Kyiv region, who assisted draft dodgers in leaving the country.



According to the State Bureau of Investigation on Telegram, the official collaborated with his acquaintance, the former head of the Kyiv regional military registration and enlistment office, and their son to produce fake documents about unfitness for military service.



The attackers provided advice on crossing the border with Moldova and Hungary and acted as intermediaries in the transfer of bribes.



For their services, they took from 6 to 10 thousand dollars, depending on the age and health of the draft dodgers.



During the operation, law enforcement officers detained the official's accomplices when they received 8 thousand dollars for fake documents.



Two deals worth $14,000 have been documented and pre-trial investigations are ongoing. The official was charged with organizing the illegal transfer of people across the state border of Ukraine for the purpose of personal gain.



If found guilty, he faces imprisonment of up to 9 years and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years, as well as confiscation of property.