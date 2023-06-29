State Bureau of Investigation accused three former law enforcement officers from Melitopol of treason

15:17 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation in absentia filed suspicion on three former law enforcement officers from Melitopol, who, according to the investigation, cooperate with the occupiers and expose Ukrainian patriots.



This information was given by the press service of the said institution.

"The employees of the State Bureau of Investigation revealed treason on the part of former law enforcement officers who went over to the side of the enemy and joined the illegal organization of the occupiers - the police of Melitopol. The traitors did not comply with the transfer order at the beginning of the temporary occupation of the city and voluntarily joined the invaders.



According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the defendants are currently patrolling Melitopol and the Melitopol region, imposing fines on citizens in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation, performing the tasks of the occupation regime to identify and suppress the partisan movement, confiscating weapons from local hunters and informing the Russian special services about the mood of the population.

"In addition, the defendants are actively promoting cooperation with the aggressor among their former colleagues - Ukrainian law enforcement officers," the State Bureau of Investigation noted.

For this reason, the State Bureau of Investigation, together with the National Police, informed the defendants about suspicion of high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).



According to this article of the Criminal Code, such a crime is punishable by life imprisonment with confiscation of property.. Procedural management of the case is carried out by the prosecutor's office of the Zaporozhye region.