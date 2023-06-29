State Bureau of Investigation accused three former law enforcement officers from Melitopol of treason

The State Bureau of Investigation in absentia filed suspicion on three former law enforcement officers from Melitopol, who, according to the investigation, cooperate with the occupiers and expose Ukrainian patriots.
This information was given by the press service of the said institution.
According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the defendants are currently patrolling Melitopol and the Melitopol region, imposing fines on citizens in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation, performing the tasks of the occupation regime to identify and suppress the partisan movement, confiscating weapons from local hunters and informing the Russian special services about the mood of the population.
For this reason, the State Bureau of Investigation, together with the National Police, informed the defendants about suspicion of high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to this article of the Criminal Code, such a crime is punishable by life imprisonment with confiscation of property.. Procedural management of the case is carried out by the prosecutor's office of the Zaporozhye region.
