The State Bureau of Investigation sent an indictment to the court against the former commander of the corvette "Lutsk"

08:17 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) completed a preliminary investigation and filed an indictment against the ex-commander of the Lutsk corvette, who, according to the materials of the investigation, went over to the side of the Russian invaders.



This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.



Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation successfully completed a preliminary investigation against the former commander of the Lutsk anti-submarine corvette, who in 2014, after the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea by Russia, voluntarily accepted service with the invaders.



The indictment has been submitted to the court.



It is noted that the captain of the III rank, after the capture of his ship by the Russian armed forces in Sevastopol, voluntarily took the oath of allegiance to the aggressor.



At the moment, this traitor is in command of a ship known as "Suzdalets" (the name given by the Russian invaders), and is actively involved in the armed aggression against Ukraine.



The former soldier is accused of high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code) and can be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.