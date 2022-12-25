11:59 03 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has identified five more organizers of pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories. The initiators of the pseudo-law on the "annexation" of the Lugansk region to Russia were exposed. This was reported on the website of the special services on Saturday, December 3.

"The SBU has identified five so-called "deputies of the People's Council of the LPR of the III convocation" who contributed to the adoption of a pseudo-law on a fake referendum in the occupied areas of the Luhansk region," the report says.

It was established that in September, the attackers initiated a vote for a pseudo-law, after which they turned to the leader of the terrorists, Leonid Pasechnik, about "signing an illegal document."

It is known that among the defendants is a relative of the "mayor of Lugansk", who is under the sanctions of Ukraine and Western partner states for especially serious crimes.

The investigation also established that after 2014 all five attackers began to cooperate with the local occupation "administration" and for this they received the so-called "mandates" in the "People's Council of the LPR".

"While in their 'positions', they contributed to the strengthening of the Kremlin regime in the region and supported the activities of illegal armed groups that participated in hostilities against Ukrainian troops," the SBU noted.

After the start of a full-scale war, the collaborators set about organizing a fake plebiscite. In addition to the adoption of illegal "acts", they actively participated in the staged plots of Russian propagandists, in which they called for "voting" for the region to join the Russian Federation.

The collaborators also traveled to "electoral districts", where they personally agitated local residents to make their "choice" in favor of the aggressor country.

According to the SBU, we are talking about such persons:

Ruslan Mardanov,

Pavel Pilavov,

Roman Lysenko,

Vladimir Polyakov,

Ivan Sanaev.

They were informed about the suspicion under articles on collaboration activities and encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (part 5 of article 111-1, part 2 of article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is known that the perpetrators are hiding in the temporarily occupied territory of the Lugansk region, but the SBU has already established their places of residence.

Recall that a cache with a list of local collaborators was found in Kupyansk. The invaders did not have time to destroy it during the retreat from the Kharkov region.

ZNPP Deputy Chief Engineer Fired for Collaborationism