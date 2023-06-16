Another 7 collaborators were suspected

15:00 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service has documented the criminal activities of 7 more collaborators hiding in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Among them is the head of the "administration of the Black Sea region of Crimea" created by the aggressor, Natalya Pisareva, who called on Crimeans to join the ranks of the Russian Federation.



Her candidacy for this “chair” was recently personally approved by the local Gauleiter Aksenov.



Prior to this, the appointment of Pisarev was the so-called first deputy minister of culture on the temporarily occupied peninsula.



While in this position, after the start of a full-scale invasion, she coordinated a hostile information campaign to support Russia's armed aggression.



Then the figurant publicly called on the Ukrainian defenders to surrender, and also agitated the inhabitants of Crimea to join Russian troops for the war against Ukraine. For this, the occupying military commissariat of Crimea awarded her with a diploma.



According to the investigation, before the capture of the Ukrainian peninsula, Pisareva led the regional project office of the apparatus of the Council of Ministers of the Autonomous Republic. However, during its capture, she supported the aggressor and subsequently entered the so-called "personnel reserve" of the occupation administration.



Another collaborator is a former official of the Office of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine in the Luhansk region. After the capture of part of the region, she voluntarily agreed to the aggressor's proposal to head the so-called treasury of the "LPR".



She attracted five more accomplices to the “staff” of the pseudo-institution. They turned out to be her former subordinates from Starobelsky, Novoaydarsky, Milovsky, Novopskovsky and Markovsky districts.



As part of the occupying body, they became the heads of the relevant regional "departments of the treasury service of the "LPR"". In these positions, they participated in the financial support of the Russian occupation groups that were involved in the eastern front.



On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed all the defendants about the suspicion of. 5 st. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration activity).

In addition, six representatives of the “LPR Treasury” were additionally informed of suspicion of complicity with the aggressor state. Indictments sent to court. Attackers face from 5 to 12 years in prison.