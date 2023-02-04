The ex-head of the Kherson OVA faces up to 12 years in prison

18:44 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The former head of the Kherson regional administration, Gennady Laguta, was suspected of fraud and forgery. Laguta headed the region from October 2021 to July 2022.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.



Suspicion was announced under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 Art.. 358 (forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of counterfeit documents, seals, stamps);

Part 4 Art. 190 (Shahrai).

The sanction of the articles provides for imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.



One of the episodes that the Ukrainian special service is currently investigating concerns the illegal appropriation of property.. In particular, the former official appropriated the car, which during the full-scale invasion was provided to him for temporary free use.



According to the materials of the investigation, in the spring of 2022, at the hottest moment of the invasion of the invaders, the official himself turned to a local entrepreneur with a request to provide him with an SUV for free use "for official purposes". For patriotic reasons, having a desire to help, the woman agreed to give him a vehicle.



In July 2022, an official took advantage of her absence from Ukraine and decided to privatize the car because of a private notary.



Thus, he received a power of attorney from a notary, authorizing him to dispose of this car (including selling, leasing it on terms at his own discretion).



Further, the official "sold" this car to his subordinate - the head of the patronage service of the Kherson OVA, and the next day he "resold" it to his leader back. The vehicle is currently under arrest.. During the examination, it was established that the "notarized power of attorney" had a false signature of the entrepreneur.



The pre-trial investigation and the establishment of other possible facts of illegal activity continues.



The measures to uncover the scheme were carried out by the SBU officers under the procedural leadership of the prosecutor's office.



Although the SBU does not name the suspect, the media report that he is Gennady Laguta.