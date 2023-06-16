Two police officers who raped a woman in 2020 received 11 years in prison

The court gave 11 years in prison to two ex-law enforcement officers who, during 2020, systematically tortured people and raped a woman in the Kagarlyk police station.
It is noted that the investigation revealed a number of cases of torture in this area.. In particular, in the same month, another victim was beaten and tortured to extract a confession.
In addition, in January 2020, the defendants, in order to obtain confessions for the likely commission of thefts, inflicted bodily harm on two victims, took them out of the city in a trunk and tortured them with electric current.. After that, they were handcuffed to a battery in the corridor, where the victims remained until the next day.
During the pre-trial investigation, all the victims and witnesses of the prosecution were interrogated, all the evidence of the prosecution and the evidence of the defense were examined.. The Obukhov District Court found two former employees of the Kagarlyk police department of the Obukhovsky department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region guilty of torture, enforced disappearance and rape (art.. 127, Art. 146-1, Art. 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The court sentenced the ex-chief of the criminal police and the detective to 11 years in prison. In addition, the victim Nelya Pogrebitskaya will receive compensation in the amount of 1 million 296 thousand hryvnia.
