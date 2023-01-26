Two flights are delayed due to blackouts on roads
10:44 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine
Due to the de-energization of certain sections in Ukraine, 2 out of 70 Ukrzaliznytsia flights are delayed by 30 or more minutes. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.
Trains No. 43/44 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kyiv (+1:08) and No. 743/744 Kyiv - Lviv (+0:46) are most delayed.
The train from Kramatorsk will depart with a delay.
"Due to damage to the contact network on the railway, we are organizing the transfer of passengers of flight No. 712/711 Kyiv - Kramatorsk to sleeping cars under a reserve diesel locomotive. The return departure from Kramatorsk is expected with a delay, which our train crew will inform additionally. The situation at all railway stations in the country is under control, there is a backup power supply. Boarding and disembarking in cities where an air alert has been declared, traffic continues through underground passages," the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia reports.
