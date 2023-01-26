Two flights are delayed due to blackouts on roads

10:44 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Due to the de-energization of certain sections in Ukraine, 2 out of 70 Ukrzaliznytsia flights are delayed by 30 or more minutes. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.



Trains No. 43/44 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kyiv (+1:08) and No. 743/744 Kyiv - Lviv (+0:46) are most delayed.



The train from Kramatorsk will depart with a delay.