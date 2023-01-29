Accident in Moldova: a bus with Ukrainians drove off the road and overturned

09:33 29 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On Saturday, January 28, on the R-30 highway near the village of Troita in the central part of Moldova, a Setra bus turned over on the Chisinau-Odessa route. This is reported by the local police on Facebook.

There were 21 passengers on the bus. Predominantly Ukrainians. No harm done. Severe weather conditions were the preliminary cause of the accident. Because of them, the bus veered off the road and overturned.

There were no injuries, the driver was not drunk. While the police are working on the spot, they are establishing all the circumstances," the Moldovan law enforcement officers write.

