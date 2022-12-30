APU drone destroyed a Russian tank near Bakhmut

13:10 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A Ukrainian operator using a drone attacked a Russian tank in the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk region. The press service of the Special Operations Forces posted a video on their Telegram channel.



The military reports that a tank of the RF Armed Forces was approaching the position of the MTR at night, but the operator noticed the enemy equipment in time and delivered a preemptive strike. With the help of a drone with a thermal imager, he dropped a projectile from the air and hit right under the tower. A powerful explosion can be seen on the recording, but it is not known what happened to the tank crew.

"The Bakhmut Triangle - here the occupier's pieces of iron disappear," the press service noted in the description of the video.

A few days ago, they wrote how a Ukrainian drone destroyed an enemy T90M tank. It is assumed that after hitting a mine, the crew abandoned the equipment, and the APU operators decided to finish it off so that the invaders could not repair it and return it to the battlefield.



It was also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively use racing drones to destroy Russian equipment. These UAVs are very fast, maneuverable, therefore, they require great skill of operators, in addition, they are quickly discharged.