Donetsk region under attack: two civilians injured

10:29 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Donetsk region once again under enemy fire. As a result of the missile attack, two were injured.



This was announced by the head of the OVA Pavel Kirilenko.



According to him, over the past day, February 7, the invaders wounded two civilians in Bakhmut.



In total, since the beginning of the war in the Donetsk region, 1352 people have died, 3002 have been injured.



However, it is not yet possible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.