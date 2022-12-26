Voluntarily went to work for the occupiers: in Kherson, the SBI detained two collaborators

Law enforcement officers detained two residents of Kherson, who, during the temporary occupation of the city, voluntarily went to work for the Russian administration in a captured penal colony.
This was reported to the GBR.
Both men did not cooperate with the Russians for the first few months of the occupation, but responded when they announced a "recruitment of employees" to the captured Northern Correctional Colony No. 90.
In the correctional institution, as detectives say, there was a serious shortage of personnel, because many deliberately refused to work for the enemy.
Men who worked as drivers before the occupation became "junior inspectors of the 2nd category of the security department" among the Russians.
This was reported to the GBR.
Both men did not cooperate with the Russians for the first few months of the occupation, but responded when they announced a "recruitment of employees" to the captured Northern Correctional Colony No. 90.
In the correctional institution, as detectives say, there was a serious shortage of personnel, because many deliberately refused to work for the enemy.
Men who worked as drivers before the occupation became "junior inspectors of the 2nd category of the security department" among the Russians.
Both detainees have already reported suspicions of collaborative activities. They face imprisonment for up to fifteen years with confiscation of property.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments