Dnepropetrovsk region: six shellings per night. Enemy fired 50 projectiles

08:58 11 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region six times during the night from Gradov and heavy artillery. This was announced on December 11 by the head of the regional military administration, Valentin Reznichenko.

He clarified that the enemy fired more than 50 shells at three communities - Nikopol, Krasnogrigorevskaya and Marganetskaya. People were not hurt.

"In the Krasnogrigorievsk community, 15 private houses, 50 solar panels, several outbuildings and cars, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.. Three villages were left without electricity and water. The emergency teams have already started to work," the head of the OVA stressed.

In Nikopol, about ten private houses and outbuildings, administrative and office buildings were damaged.

Recall that on December 10, the enemy attacked the Odessa region with kamikaze drones. As a result of attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, the regional center was completely de-energized.

