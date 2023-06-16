The saboteur of the Russian GRU received a life sentence

18:22 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

According to information from the SBU, one of the agents of the Russian GRU, who was detained by the counterintelligence of the SBU in October last year in the Odessa region, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to the results of the investigation, it turned out that the enemy agent turned out to be a former official of the criminal investigation department of the linear unit, which was disbanded on the Odessa railway.

He was recruited by a representative of the GRU after the start of a full-scale invasion and was used for reconnaissance and subversive activities in the region.

At the direction of the aggressor, his task was to collect information about the movement of military equipment, weapons, ammunition and fuel and lubricants on certain sections of the Odessa railway. The information received was planned to be transferred to Russian military intelligence to prepare explosions on key logistics routes of the Defense Forces in the southern direction.

To fulfill his enemy mission, the attacker installed two remote camera traps near the railway track in the suburbs of Odessa. With the help of these special devices, he was able to track the movement of rolling stock in real time and receive relevant photos through a mobile application.



For conspiracy, the Russian agent constantly changed his appearance and channels of communication with his Russian curator. He also used documents issued to nominees, in particular, the passport of a citizen of Ukraine.



SBU employees timely exposed the attacker, documented the criminal actions and detained him while setting up the device

remote monitoring along the route of railway transport. Among the items confiscated from the enemy saboteur were more than 3 kg of TNT, an anti-tank mine and fuses.

Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service, the court found him guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.