Traitor director prepared institute in Kharkiv for "surrender" to occupiers - SBU

14:19 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

One of the tasks of the Security Service of Ukraine is to identify and detain persons engaged in subversive and subversive activities against the state and people. In the conditions of war, traitors were added to this. Recently there was a high-profile detention of a traitor in Kharkov. According to the press service of the SBU, the case of treason of the former head of the Kharkiv Institute for the Training of Legal Personnel for the SBU of the National Law University named after Yaroslav the Wise has been submitted to the court.

It is reported that from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the traitor began to act in the interests of the enemy.

“He was actually preparing the educational institution entrusted to him for “surrender” to the Russian occupation groups that invaded the Kharkov direction. In particular, the official did not timely relocate the personnel and property of the Institute to a certain point. educational institution employee. The two of them tried to persuade the cadets to cooperate with the Russian invaders, who at that time were advancing on the city," the SBU said in a statement.

A multi-stage special operation was carried out to expose and detain the head of the institute. A significant evidence base was collected, and the indictment against the traitor was submitted to the court.

"This is another signal to everyone who embarked on the path of treason - not a single accomplice of the Russian Federation will escape punishment. Today, the SBU systematically clears various areas of the state from Russian agents, paying special attention to the fight against pro-Russian elements in its own ranks. We have already done a lot, but this work will continue until we clean out the last mole. After all, the country needs an effective special service - first of all, in order to successfully carry out unique special operations and bring Victory closer. And the place of traitors is behind bars," SBU head Vasily Malyuk stressed.

The person involved in the case was informed of suspicion of high treason and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives (explosives, cartridges and RGD were confiscated from him during searches).

The traitor faces up to 15 years in prison.

