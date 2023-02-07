Nine settlements of Dnepropetrovsk region were left without water

The Russians, at night, fired twice from heavy artillery and MLRS at the Nikopol district of the Dnepropetrovsk region, one of the pumping stations was de-energized, in connection with which 9 settlements were left without water.
This was announced by the chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Nikolay Lukashuk.
This was announced by the chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Nikolay Lukashuk.
Lukashuk said that power lines were damaged by shelling, due to which one of the pumping stations in the community was de-energized. As a result, 9 settlements were left without water, which is about 60 thousand subscribers.
In addition, the Russians damaged four private residential buildings, an outbuilding, power grids and a gas pipeline.
In addition, the Russians damaged four private residential buildings, an outbuilding, power grids and a gas pipeline.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments