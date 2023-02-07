Nine settlements of Dnepropetrovsk region were left without water

11:20 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russians, at night, fired twice from heavy artillery and MLRS at the Nikopol district of the Dnepropetrovsk region, one of the pumping stations was de-energized, in connection with which 9 settlements were left without water.



This was announced by the chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Nikolay Lukashuk.

"From heavy artillery and MLRS, the Russian invaders hit the Nikopol region. This night, the enemy attacked the area twice, firing about four dozen shells at the Marganets community," he said.

Lukashuk said that power lines were damaged by shelling, due to which one of the pumping stations in the community was de-energized. As a result, 9 settlements were left without water, which is about 60 thousand subscribers.



In addition, the Russians damaged four private residential buildings, an outbuilding, power grids and a gas pipeline.