A deputy of the Zaporozhye Regional Council was notified of a suspicion of collaborative activity, she was not working on Russian education in the occupied city.



This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

"According to the investigation, a deputy of the Zaporozhye Regional Council, who headed one of the schools in the city of Kamenka-Dneprovskaya, after the occupation of the city by the troops of the aggressor country, accepted the enemy's offer of cooperation. The woman agreed to implement the education standards of the aggressor state in the educational institution under her control. She updated the teaching program with the use of Russian textbooks, changed the form of student assessment to 5-point. In order for a team of teachers subordinate to her to obtain the appropriate qualifications for teaching disciplines according to modern Russian educational standards, she organized the passage of special advanced training courses in Evpatoria, annexed by the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.