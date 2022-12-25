Deputy of the Kupyansky District Council is suspected of collaborationism

10:59 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcement officers detained in Kyiv a deputy of the Kupyansky district council suspected of collaborating, who planned to flee to the EU.

This was reported on December 8 by the Office of the Attorney General.



According to the investigation, after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, the deputy of the Kupyansky district council of the Kharkiv region of the VIII convocation agreed to cooperate with the enemy. During the occupation, she took the pseudo-position “and. about. Deputy Head of Kurilovsky

Territorial Department of the Military-Civilian Administration of the Kupyansky District of the Kharkov Region.

The "official" actively contributed to the spread of the occupation regime, following the instructions of the Russian invaders. And after the de-occupation of the Kharkiv region, the woman fled to the capital of Ukraine, from where she planned to leave for the EU.



On Wednesday, December 7, law enforcement officers detained her. The head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office informed the deputy of suspicion of collaborative activities (h. 5 st. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).