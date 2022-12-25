Ukrainian children were deported: SBU reported suspicion to "DPR ministers"

15:40 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcers continue to expose the leaders of the occupation administrations in the occupied regions of the East of Ukraine. So, as a result of investigative and operational actions, they collected evidence of the guilt of two more officials of pseudo-state entities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbass.



This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.



The suspects are the "Minister of Health" and the "Minister of Revenues and Duties" of the so-called "DPR". These two Russian citizens are part of the inner circle of the leader of the militants Denis Pushilin and, under his "patronage", were appointed to the leadership ranks of the occupation authorities in July of this year.



According to law enforcement officers, it is they who are involved in organizing the forced removal of Ukrainian orphans from the temporarily occupied areas of Donbass to the Russian Federation under the guise of trips to children's camps.



The head of the occupation ministry of health was also involved in reformatting the medical industry in the region to meet the needs of Russia.. On his instructions, local hospitals are being rebuilt into military hospitals to receive wounded occupiers.



At the same time, the head of the "DPR" Ministry of Finance is dealing with the reorganization of the industrial capacities of the region to meet the needs of the military-industrial complex and military groups of the Russian Federation.



The investigators informed both defendants of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



The suspects are in the temporarily occupied territory of eastern Ukraine. However, the SBU has established their places of residence and is taking measures to bring them to justice.