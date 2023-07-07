CNS reports a sharp increase in Russian propaganda in the Kherson region

08:45 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, there has been a sharp increase in the spread of Russian propaganda, according to the Center for National Resistance.

"The Russian leadership is actively increasing the volume of propaganda materials aimed at the local population of the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region. The main goal of the enemy is to increase the support of the population for the occupying authorities," the message says.

Propaganda materials are posted both in print media and in messenger communities controlled by the occupiers.



Among the main theses that are actively disseminated by Russian propagandists are the following:

"The leadership of Russia is helping to improve the living standards of the inhabitants of the region."

"The economic forum in St. Petersburg demonstrates the strengths of the Kherson region and will contribute to its close integration with the Russian Federation."

"Russian universities will gladly accept applicants from the Kherson region."

"Ukraine renounces its historical past and neglects the heritage of its ancestors."

Thus, according to the CNS, propagandists are aimed at increasing their influence on young people, involving them in Kremlin projects and stimulating admission to Russian universities.