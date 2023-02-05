The number of civilian casualties of the Russian army in the Donetsk region - OVA

10:39 05 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, four people became victims of Russian shelling in the Donetsk region, and 11 more were injured. This was announced on February 5 by the head of the regional military administration, Pavel Kirilenko.

"On February 4, it became known about four residents of the Donetsk region killed by the Russians: three in Bakhmut and one in Yampol. Another 11 people were injured in the region," he specified.

In total, since the beginning of the military invasion of the Russian Federation in the Donetsk region, 1350 civilians have been killed and 2994 injured. These figures do not include Mariupol and Volnovakha, where it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims.

Recall that during the day on February 3, Russian troops shelled the Kherson region 47 times, one person was killed and three were injured.