Officials tried to sell 15 thousand packs of cigarettes intended for the army - RBI

12:59 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed an investigation into two officials who decided to sell 15,000 packs of cigarettes destined for the Ukrainian army.



According to information released by the State Bureau of Investigation, the head of the food service falsified data on the alleged distribution of cigarettes to military personnel who allegedly entered the military unit during 2022.

His accomplice found a buyer who was sold 15,000 packs of cigarettes at a reduced price.. During the transfer of the goods, the defendants were detained by the State Bureau of Investigation.



Cigarettes were seized by law enforcement agencies, and the court decided to arrest the suspects. After carrying out the necessary investigative actions, the cigarettes will be returned to the military.



The head of the food service is accused of embezzlement of military property, committed by prior agreement by a group of persons under martial law, which caused significant damage (Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). His accomplice is accused of inciting and complicity in the theft of military property (parts 4, 5 of article 27, part 4 of article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).