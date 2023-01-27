Kyiv official embezzled over a million when buying generators

19:26 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Department of Education of the Goloseevskaya District Administration of Kyiv is suspected of embezzling 1.3 million hryvnias from the budget when purchasing electric generators for educational institutions.



It is reported by the Kyiv city prosecutor's office in Telegram



According to the department, the prosecutor's office has already reported the suspicion to the head of the department. Articles 191 and 366 of the Criminal Code - misappropriation of budgetary funds and official forgery.



The investigation found out that the Department of Education at the tender concluded contracts with the enterprise for the purchase of generators in order to provide shelters of 17 educational institutions of the Goloseevsky district with an expected cost of more than 3.7 million hryvnias with electricity.



At the same time, the officials ensured the victory in the tender for the entrepreneur, who offered prices significantly higher than the market prices, which led to the groundless transfer of budget funds in the amount of more than 1.3 million hryvnias.



The investigation is ongoing, the involvement of other persons in the commission of the crime is checked.



According to the website of the Goloseevskaya Regional State Administration, Galina Poltorak is in charge of education in the district.



