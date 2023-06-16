Chernovol was doused with brilliant green, and then thrown into a trash can

11:52 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The well-known Ukrainian politician Taras Chornovol was doused with brilliant green and an unknown liquid from a bottle to the cries of "shame", after which they were thrown into a trash can.

The reason for the attack on the ex-people's deputy was allegedly that he called the bride of the deceased Hero of Ukraine Da Vinci "a sub-oligarchic sh * ara."

Chornovil himself blamed the attack on the Office of the President. He considers the "action" to be ordered and a hooligan trick is revenge for criticizing the authorities. After the attack, Chernovol called the police, who are waiting at the scene of the attack.. The attackers did not wait for the police.

Recall that recently Chernovil accused the presenter Yanina Sokolova of working for the "green power" because of an interview with Alina Mikhailova, the girlfriend of the deceased Hero of Ukraine Dmitry Kotsyubaylo, known by the call sign "Da Vinci". Chornovil called Mikhailova herself "a sub-oligarchic sh*ara."

After that, the political scientist began to be criticized in social networks for insulting the widow of the deceased Hero of Ukraine. Mikhailova herself answered him, who accused Chernovol of working for Yanukovych and Poroshenko and called him "the shame of her father" - also refuting cooperation with Bankova.



After that, the ex-people's deputy released a post where he stated that the insult did not concern Mikhailova.

“It is Mikhailova that I am not insulting here. I am not interested in this - I write about trends. The insulting word belongs to the next topic about freedom of speech. And it’s about the regulars of the powerful telethon,” he explained.

However, Mikhailova's supporters were not satisfied with this explanation, and they attacked Chernovol this morning.