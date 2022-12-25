Part of the right bank of Zaporozhye is de-energized due to bad weather

As a result of bad weather in Zaporozhye, there were problems with energy supply. It is reported by Zaporozhyeoblenergo on Monday, December 12.
Energy officials added that as of 09:00 Monday, emergency recovery work continues.
A complete list of addresses where there is currently no power supply can be viewed at the link.
It is also reported that as of 09:00 in the Zaporozhye region, a significant excess of the energy consumption limit, brought to December 12 by NPC Ukrenergo, is recorded.
