Part of the right bank of Zaporozhye is de-energized due to bad weather

12:49 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of bad weather in Zaporozhye, there were problems with energy supply. It is reported by Zaporozhyeoblenergo on Monday, December 12.

"As a result of damage to electrical equipment due to difficult weather yesterday, at 22:09, part of the consumers of the right-bank section of the Dniprovsky district of Zaporozhye was de-energized," the report says.

Energy officials added that as of 09:00 Monday, emergency recovery work continues.



A complete list of addresses where there is currently no power supply can be viewed at the link.



It is also reported that as of 09:00 in the Zaporozhye region, a significant excess of the energy consumption limit, brought to December 12 by NPC Ukrenergo, is recorded.