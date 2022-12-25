Part of the right bank of Zaporozhye is de-energized due to bad weather

12:49 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of bad weather in Zaporozhye, there were problems with energy supply. It is reported by Zaporozhyeoblenergo on Monday, December 12.
 
"As a result of damage to electrical equipment due to difficult weather yesterday, at 22:09, part of the consumers of the right-bank section of the Dniprovsky district of Zaporozhye was de-energized," the report says.
 
Energy officials added that as of 09:00 Monday, emergency recovery work continues.

A complete list of addresses where there is currently no power supply can be viewed at the link.

It is also reported that as of 09:00 in the Zaporozhye region, a significant excess of the energy consumption limit, brought to December 12 by NPC Ukrenergo, is recorded.
 
"If the level of energy consumption does not decrease, emergency power outages will be introduced. We ask all consumers who now have electricity to urgently turn off all non-critical energy-intensive electrical appliances," Zaporozhyeoblenergo said.