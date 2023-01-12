Part of Belgorod is de-energized due to the fall of the UAV - social networks

07:49 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Some part of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation is de-energized as a result of damage to power lines, allegedly due to the fall of a drone.



This was reported on the evening of Wednesday, January 11, by local Telegram channels.



It is noted that the incident occurred on Wednesday, January 11, late in the evening, in the village of Severny.

"Something hit the high-voltage wires in the North. It is reported that the aircraft fell on the wires," the media write.

According to the local Telegram channel, the flash and partial blackout was due to a drone that hooked on power lines.

"Readers from the village of Severny report that at about 23:15 there was a bright flash in the sky, after which the lights went out. Before that, a long rumble was heard," the publication says.