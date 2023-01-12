Part of Belgorod is de-energized due to the fall of the UAV - social networks

Some part of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation is de-energized as a result of damage to power lines, allegedly due to the fall of a drone.
This was reported on the evening of Wednesday, January 11, by local Telegram channels.
It is noted that the incident occurred on Wednesday, January 11, late in the evening, in the village of Severny.
This was reported on the evening of Wednesday, January 11, by local Telegram channels.
It is noted that the incident occurred on Wednesday, January 11, late in the evening, in the village of Severny.
According to the local Telegram channel, the flash and partial blackout was due to a drone that hooked on power lines.
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.
Later, residents of Severny said that power supply had already been restored.
The network also published videos and photos from the scene of the fire and the likely damage to power lines by a drone.
Later, residents of Severny said that power supply had already been restored.
The network also published videos and photos from the scene of the fire and the likely damage to power lines by a drone.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments