15:38 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Central Bank of Russia announced the "opening" of "institutions" in the so-called "LPR" / "DPR" and in the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.



This is written by the media with reference to the data on the website of the regulator.



Thus, the "departments" "for the "DNR"/"LNR" and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions" were "assigned" to the Southern Main Directorate (Krasnodar) - the "department" for the occupied Crimea was also previously "assigned" here.



At the end of November, Russian President Putin "instructed to ensure the creation" in the "LPR" and "DPR" of territorial institutions of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.