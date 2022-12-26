11:10 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the occupied Donetsk on the morning of December 15, explosions thundered as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers. Rosropaganda accuses the APU of the attack. This is reported by local TG channels.



Thus, destruction was recorded in the central region of Donetsk.



It is noted that the “arrivals” were on Shkolny Boulevard, Teatralny Avenue and on the streets of Embankment and Artem. After the shelling, fires broke out at the site.



According to Russian propagandist Andrey Rudenko, 40 shells were fired "on a residential area."



According to the Telegram channel Operative Armed Forces of Ukraine, this is another provocation by the occupiers and their practice of shelling settlements under their control, in order to then falsely accuse the Ukrainian military.